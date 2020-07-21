Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly no stranger to reaching goalscoring landmarks. The five-time winner of Ballon D’Or awards and the European Championship winner reached another one when he became the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga on Monday night.
The Portuguese superman scored both the goals against Lazio in Juventus’ 2-1 victory at the Allianz Stadium and his tally now stands at 50 goals in Serie A.
The 35-year-old also became the fastest player to register 50 goals in Serie A since 1995, Goal.com reported.
The first goal of the match for Juventus came through a penalty in the 51st minute and as a result, Ronaldo equalled Giuseppe Signori’s 1994-95 record for penalty goals in a season.
Ronaldo now has 12 successful conversions from the penalty area.
READ MORE
- Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of 9th title in a row
- Paulo Dybala gets best of both worlds playing alongside Ronaldo AND Messi
- English Premier League transfer gossip: Jadon Sancho to make Manchester United move?
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic cannot resist stealing spotlight from Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus
The Portuguese striker had joined Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season and he came into the side after a successful stint with Real Madrid, during which he won possibly every major domestic honour and four Champions League titles.
Before Madrid, Ronaldo had spent six years at Manchester United, and with the side, he also won his maiden Ballon d’Or win in 2008.
For United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals while for Madrid, he scored 450 goals.
In international matches, the Portuguese is just a goal away from hitting the 100 figure mark.
Juventus is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 80 points from 34 matches. The side will next take on Udinese on Thursday, July 23.