Dubai: The Ronaldo effect held Dubai in a thrall over the last three to four days - with the peak coming with images of the superstar footballer releasing a video on his Instagram account of him and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrating her birthday at world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.
Ronaldo had his girlfriend’s face emblazoned on Burj Khalifa to celebrate her birthday and promote her new Netflix documentary on Friday. Images of Georgina lit up the world’s tallest building along with the message ‘happy birthday Gio’ during the light show - which went viral on all social media.
Argentinian-born Rodriguez stars in a newly released six-part documentary series that follows her rise to fame and a dream life after becoming the footballer’s partner five years ago.
Coming back this year to Manchester United, the Premier League giants where his journey to stardom started, he had been taking a break in Dubai at a mid-season break. He met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
The former Real Madrid and Juventus player, who wowed his fans at an interactive session at the Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday afternoon, had been making the most of the warm weather on the beachfront and had been training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.