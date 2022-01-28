1 of 11
Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United forward footballer, takes a selfie during Expo 2020 Dubai at Al Wasl Plaza, in Dubai.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Cristiano Ronaldo wowed fans during his Expo 2020 talk in Al Wasl Plaza, cheering like never before for the football legend.
Image Credit: AFP
Wearing a white Expo 2020 Dubai T-shirt and a pair of blue denim shorts, Ronaldo looked fresh as he talked about his passion and journey that saw him become one of the world’s top footballers.
Image Credit: AFP
The Manchester United star started his speech by saying Dubai is one of his favourite cities, and he visits the Emirate every year.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Cristiano Ronaldo, waves to fans at Al Wasl Plaza. Dubai Media Office tweeted photos of Ronaldo talking to his fans, with this caption: “Football legend @Cristiano Ronaldo tours @expo2020dubai and participates in a discussion about his passion and journey that saw him become one of the world’s top footballers.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Everyone was ready with their smartphones to capture every moment and action from the 37-year old Portuguese footballer who has continued to shatter scoring records — both at the club and international levels. Ronaldo is also now the top-scorer of the season for Manchester United.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai at Al Wasl Plaza, in Dubai.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo is surrounded by fans at the Al-Wasl Dome, during his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.
Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with a fan at Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Visitors during Portugal International and Manchester United forward footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's visit to Al Wasl, Expo 2020 Dubai.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai