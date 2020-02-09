Portuguese star first Juve player to score in 10 consecutive games

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scored but lost the game against Verona Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 consecutive Serie A matches.

With the goal against Hellas Verona, Ronaldo has taken his tally to 20 in the ongoing Serie A season.

In 2005, David Trezeguet registered goals in nine straight matches for Juventus.

In the match against Verona, Juventus opened the scoring in the 65th minute when Ronaldo found the net.

However, Ronaldo's efforts went in vain as Verona registered two late goals.

Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini registered the strikes.

Juventus are still top of Serie A standings with 54 points from 23 matches.