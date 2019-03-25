Germany's defender Nico Schulz (L) celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C qualification football match between The Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on March 24, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Amsterdam: Germany are winning again, and Croatia are struggling. The World Cup feels like a long time ago.

After a year of problems off the field — and humiliation on it — the new Germany are finally starting to look like the old Germany. Grit, determination and Nico Schulz’s 90th-minute winner earned the Germans a confidence-boosting 3-2 win over the Netherlands on Sunday in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

“It’s good for the self-belief of this young team,” said Germany coach Joachim Loew. “I can live with criticism. I know what our potential is.”

Croatia looked a shadow of the resilient team who reached the World Cup final in July as they lost 2-1 to Hungary in Budapest. Spells of confusion in the Croatian defence are likely to concern coach Zlatko Dalic in a group where four teams look like contenders for two qualifying spots for Euro 2020.

Elsewhere, Wales started with a tense win over Slovakia, while Poland enjoyed a comfortable victory.

GERMANY’S REVENGE

Facing old rivals the Netherlands for the third time in six months, Germany enjoyed their revenge.

The Dutch beat Germany 3-0 in Amsterdam in October and earned a last-gasp draw in the return fixture. Those results helped to relegate Germany from the top tier of the Nations League — further embarrassment after their terrible 2018 World Cup campaign when they failed to advance from the group stage.

Schulz’s winner came just when it looked like his team had let the Dutch salvage a draw from 2-0 down in the Group C game.

“We didn’t control the ball and if you can’t exert pressure the game opens up and you see that they have some amazing attackers,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said.

Germany had gone six competitive games without a win since beating Sweden at the World Cup.

The challenge now for Loew is to keep the momentum going — after all, the win over Sweden was seen at the time as a much-needed boost after a poor run. It proved a false dawn when Germany promptly lost to South Korea and spectacularly crashed out of the World Cup.

Germany’s next opponent, Belarus, lost 2-1 to group leaders Northern Ireland, who won their second straight group game with an 87th-minute goal from substitute Josh Magennis.

CROATIA CREAKING

Eight months after reaching the World Cup final, Croatia are unexpectedly struggling.

Croatia’s defence was at times overwhelmed by a spirited Hungary team, conceding one goal to a fine passing move masterminded by Balazs Dzsudzsak, and the other after panicky set-piece defending.

Since losing the World Cup final to France, Croatia’s results have been wildly inconsistent.

A 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League, a 3-2 win over Spain soon after and Thursday’s laboured 2-1 win over Azerbaijan have highlighted Croatia’s moments of brilliance and their vulnerabilities after losing key players to international retirement and injury.

Earlier in the same group, Daniel James’ first international goal gave Wales the lead after five minutes against Slovakia before holding on to win 1-0.

“It was a perfect start,” Wales coach Ryan Giggs said, and he was full of praise for the 21-year-old James. “He is a talent, and when you have got that raw pace you are a threat at any level.”

Croatia, Hungary, Wales and Slovakia are level on three points in Group E. Last-placed Azerbaijan have no points.

POLAND WIN AGAIN

Poland took control of Group G with a second straight win, beating Latvia 2-0, while Austria’s qualifying hopes are already looking in doubt.

Latvia’s goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors made a string of spectacular saves before Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with a header. Kamil Glik scored another header eight minutes later.

Austria gave up a 1-0 lead as they lost 4-2 to Israel and are level with Latvia at the bottom of the group with no points from their opening two games. Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick as Israel earned their first win over Austria for 20 years.

Macedonia are level with Israel on four points after drawing 1-1 with Slovenia.

Results

Wales 1-0 Slovakia

Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia

Hungary 2-1 Croatia

Israel 4-2 Austria

San Marino 0-2 Scotland

Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus

Netherlands 2-3

Slovenia 1-1 Macedonia

Poland 2-0 Latvia