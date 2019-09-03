Madrid: Real Madrid have signed Paris St-Germain’s French international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan until the end of the current season as part of a deal, which sees Madrid’s Costa Rican custodian Keylor Navas move in the other direction.
The Spanish media reported that Real Madrid have already inscribed Areola in their first-team squad for the Spanish La Liga.
In principle, Areola arrives as substitute to Thibaut Courtois, who will remain as first-choice keeper for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, and the current idea is that the 26-year-old will only spend a year at the club while Real Madrid’s Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin gains experience on loan with Valladolid.
Areola has made 75 league appearances for PSG and has also had three loan spells, with Lens, Bastia and Spanish side Villarreal, playing 32 games for the team from the east coast of Spain in the 2015-16 season.