Madrid: Real Madrid have signed Paris St-Germain’s French international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan until the end of the current season as part of a deal, which sees Madrid’s Costa Rican custodian Keylor Navas move in the other direction.

The Spanish media reported that Real Madrid have already inscribed Areola in their first-team squad for the Spanish La Liga.

In principle, Areola arrives as substitute to Thibaut Courtois, who will remain as first-choice keeper for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, and the current idea is that the 26-year-old will only spend a year at the club while Real Madrid’s Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin gains experience on loan with Valladolid.