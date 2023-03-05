Dubai Iconic Brazilian footballer Ronaldo was seen at Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in Paris where he reunited with his former teammate, David Beckham.
Ronaldo, also known as Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He was a prolific scorer and a technically gifted player who could dribble past defenders with ease. He played with Beckham - one of the greatest midfielders of his generation - at Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007, and they met up again with their partners, Victoria and Celina Locks.
The foursome posed for photographs, with Ronaldo dressed in a black shirt and coat, while Celina looked stunning in a green dress.
Top clubs
Beckham was his usual stylish self, dressed in a suit, while Victoria wore a roll neck.
Ronaldo, now 46, played for several top clubs during his career, including PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Corinthians. He also represented Brazil at the international level, scoring 62 goals in 98 appearances for his country. His best years were in the late 1990s and early 2000s, during which time he won two FIFA World Cups with Brazil (1994 and 2002).
Beckham too was an exceptional footballer and played for several top clubs including Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and won numerous domestic and international titles throughout his career.