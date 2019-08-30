Club announce they will not accept tickets for their next away fixture

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard Image Credit: Reuters

London: Rangers have been ordered to close a section of Ibrox for the second consecutive home Europa League tie following a second Uefa charge for sectarian singing already this season.

The Glasgow giants secured their place in the Europa League group stages with a dramatic late 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday despite 3,000 seats at Ibrox being closed off for fans.

That was due to the original charge for “racist behaviour”, including sectarian singing, against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar at Ibrox on July 18.

A second charge was brought against Rangers for chants in the away leg to Legia in Warsaw last week, which will again see 3,000 seats closed to supporters.

The club have announced they will not accept tickets for their next away European fixture in an effort to avert another closure.

“The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has decided to order a partial closure of the Rangers FC stadium during the next one Uefa competition match in which Rangers FC will play as the host club, for the racist behaviour of its supporters,” Uefa said in a statement on Friday.