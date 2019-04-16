Tuchel hopes to get defending champions over the line

Paris: After stumbling as they reached for the French title not once but twice, runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain can clinch the trophy by beating Nantes on Wednesday despite an overcrowded sick bay.

Despite two consecutive defeats, the defending champions are 17 points clear of second placed Lille and can still wrap up the title with six league games to spare.

But PSG are reinforcing a reputation for choking. They went out of the Champions League with a horror show against Manchester United, then missed their first chance to wrap up Ligue 1 when they drew at home to Strasbourg before Sunday’s thumping 5-1 defeat at Lille.

“We’ll be playing without Marquinos, Neymar, (Edinson) Cavani, (Marco) Verrati, Bernat, (Thiago) Silva, (Thomas) Meunier and by the looks of it (Angel) Di Maria too,” coach Thomas Tuchel said.

“That’s not our squad for a Champions League match, it’s our injury list.”