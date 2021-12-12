London: Premier League leaders Manchester City and title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to secure victories yesterday, leaving the top of the table unchanged.
Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad thanks to a Raheem Sterling spot kick after a controversial penalty award. Liverpool also won by a single goal against Aston Villa, managed by former Anfield favourite Steven Gerrard, with the visitors upset at the decision to award a penalty when Mohammed Salah went down in the box before converting the 67th-minute winner.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored twice from the spot, including a stoppage time winner, as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Cristiano Ronaldo extended Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as Manchester United interim manager as the Portugal striker’s penalty clinched a 1-0 victory at struggling Norwich yesterday. Ronaldo won and converted the second half spotkick that gave Rangnick a second successive Premier League victory since he replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
England forward Sterling’s 100th Premier League goal was just enough to earn leaders City victory over 10-man Wolves. Wolves had limited City in the opening period before their striker Raul Jimenez’s dismissal for two yellow cards in quick succession in first-half stoppage time shifted the odds against them. City dominated from then on, edging in front through Sterling’s penalty — a decision that required a lengthy VAR check — in the 66th minute with the ball striking Joao Moutinho.
— Reuters