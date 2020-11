Vardy and Tielemans spearhead Foxes in dominant display away from home

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their third goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Leeds: Jamie Vardy inspired and Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win at Leeds United on Monday which moves them up to second in the Premier League.

The Foxes, who have now won all four away games this season, grabbed the lead in the second minute when Vardy intercepted a poor back-pass from Leeds defender Robin Koch and set-up Harvey Barnes to slot home.

The goal came directly after an early chance for Patrick Bamford, the Leeds striker, who could only head straight at Kasper Schmeichel from close range.

Brendan Rodgers’ side doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Marc Albrighton whipped in a cross and Vardy’s stooping, angled header struck Leeds keeper Illan Meslier in the face and fell to Tielemans to fire home.

Leeds came out strongly after the break and pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart when a deep cross from Stuart Dallas went through a crowded box and into the far corner of the net.

Pablo Hernandez then hit the bar for Leeds with a fine effort from the edge of the box but Leicester restored their two goal advantage with a beautifully worked third goal.

Substitute James Maddison found Cengiz Under who showed great finesse to pick out Vardy who slotted home.

The 33-year-old striker has now scored eight goals in all competitions this season with each coming away from home.

Maddison was involved with the fourth goal, in stoppage time, when Mateusz Klich challenged him from behind and after a VAR review, referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty which Tielemans confidently converted.

Leicester are on 15 points, just one point behind leaders Liverpool and Rodgers enthused about his team.

“I thought my players were brilliant. We had to be tactically disciplined and then play when we had the ball,” he said.

“If we get to March, April and we are in that position (second), then it will be nice, but there is a long way to go,” he added.

Leeds are 12th on 10 points and their Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa struck a self-critical tone.