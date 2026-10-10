Ronaldo faces suspension after clash with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus
Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced on Saturday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against the 41-year-old over his decision to walk out on the national team.
Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier this week while criticising Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and said he would accept any punishment that was imposed.
"Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo," said the federation in a statement, classifying the case as "urgent" and confirming Ronaldo is currently suspended pending a decision on the final punishment.
Ronaldo left Portugal's squad after first being made to warm up as a substitute against Norway on September 27 and not brought on, and then finding out he would not start against Denmark in the match on October 1.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker is Portugal's all-time top goalscorer and record appearance-maker.
On Tuesday, Ronaldo accused Portugal coach Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time in Nations League matches but said he was not retiring from international duty and would be available to play once any potential punishment was served.
"I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo said, while accepting his actions must be "punished" by the federation.
Portugal won all four of their Nations League matches and qualified for the quarter-finals with two games to spare.
Ronaldo returned to club action on Friday with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and scored as they won 3-0 against Diriyah in a Saudi Pro League match.