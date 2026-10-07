Cristiano Ronaldo is not retiring, breaks silence on why he left Portugal camp

Ronaldo accuses Jorge Jesus of breaking his word
People were gearing up for what could be Lionel Messi’s farewell match in an Argentina shirt, and on the very same day Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a huge statement of his own.
The timing was impossible to ignore.
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence and given his version of the events that led to his dramatic departure from the Portugal camp.
In a lengthy statement released on Tuesday, the 41 year old accused Portugal coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word, explained exactly what happened against Norway and admitted that he was wrong to leave the national team camp.
But perhaps the biggest takeaway is this: Ronaldo has not closed the door on playing for Portugal again.
Ronaldo started his statement by revealing that he had prepared a farewell letter after the 2026 World Cup.
On the flight home from the United States, however, Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença asked him to reconsider leaving the national team.
Ronaldo also said Proença asked for his opinion on Jorge Jesus, who was being considered as Portugal's next coach. Ronaldo backed him and said he was genuinely pleased when his former Al Nassr coach got the job.
Ronaldo said Jesus initially proposed a plan in which he would play Portugal's first and final matches of the international window and not travel for the games in Norway and Denmark.
Ronaldo rejected that idea.
He felt that, as captain, staying behind while his teammates travelled would send the wrong message. According to Ronaldo, Jesus accepted his reasoning.
Then things changed on the day of the Norway game.
Ronaldo says one of Jesus' assistants told him during lunch that the coach wanted to speak to him. Jesus then asked whether Ronaldo was fit enough to play around 30 minutes.
Ronaldo agreed.
He subsequently warmed up from half time but was never sent onto the pitch.
Ronaldo also admitted he made a mistake afterwards by not going over to acknowledge the supporters and apologised to those who had travelled to watch Portugal.
Forty eight hours later, Ronaldo says he sat down with Jorge Jesus, with Al Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho also present.
According to Ronaldo, they agreed that Jesus would explain what happened against Norway in his press conference and make it clear that Ronaldo had never demanded to play.
Ronaldo even published the eight points that he says were prepared for Jesus before he faced the media.
One of those points was about Pele and Diego Maradona.
Ronaldo says Jesus had already told him privately that asking a player of his stature to warm up for so long and then not bringing him on was a mistake. Jesus compared Ronaldo's status to Pele and Maradona during that conversation.
So Ronaldo expected Jesus to say the same thing publicly.
According to Ronaldo, one of the agreed points was that Jesus had made a mistake by asking a player of Pele or Maradona's stature to warm up and then not using him, and that he would not repeat it.
The notes also said Ronaldo had behaved professionally, had never demanded playing time and had always respected the coach's decisions.
Jesus did mention Pele and Maradona in the press conference, but the overall message was not what Ronaldo says they had agreed.
Jesus also stressed that Ronaldo's status did not give him different rights and that, as coach, he would decide who plays and who does not.
That did not sit well with Ronaldo.
He felt Jesus had told him one thing privately and then delivered a different message publicly. Ronaldo viewed it as another breach of trust, which eventually played a part in his decision to leave the Portugal camp before the Denmark game.
Ronaldo did not put all the blame on Jesus.
He apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese people for leaving the camp and said he accepts that the Portuguese Football Federation must now judge his actions.
In fact, Ronaldo argued that being captain should not protect him from punishment.
He said the rules must apply to everyone and accepted that his actions should have consequences.
No, at least not according to Ronaldo himself.
He addressed the talk about a farewell match and said there will eventually be time for one or more goodbye games.
But right now, he still thinks about Portugal in terms of competing and winning, rather than simply having a ceremonial farewell.
Ronaldo said that once he serves whatever suspension may be imposed, if he is physically fit, playing regularly for his club and scoring goals, he will remain available for Portugal.
He even recalled staying with Portugal for a match after learning of his father's death as an example of what representing the national team has meant to him.
So Ronaldo's Portugal career may not be over.
But after this statement, the disagreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus is no longer speculation. Ronaldo has now publicly explained why he lost trust in the coach, while also accepting responsibility for the way he responded.
And most importantly, he has left the door open for one more chapter with Portugal. What will happen to Jorge Jesus now? Can we expect a response from him?