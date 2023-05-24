Istanbul: Italian coach Andrea Pirlo has stepped down as coach of Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagumruk with three games remaining in the season, the club announced on Wednesday.
Pirlo, 44, only arrived in Istanbul in August hoping to relaunch his coaching career after being sacked by Juventus in 2021.
“Since we can’t continue with Mr Andrea Pirlo and his staff next season, we gave them permission to leave soon hoping it will give them a chance to plan their future,” Karagumruk said in a message posted on social media.
One-season contract
The 2006 Italian world champion, who was on a one-season contract, won two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles as a player with AC Milan and Juventus.
He was named Juventus coach in August 2020 and went on to lead the Turin club to victory in the Italian Cup.
But he was sacked in 2021 after Juve went out of the Champions League in the last 16 and finished fourth in Serie A, ending a run of nine consecutive titles.
Karagumruk are currently in 9th place in the Turkish Super Lig.