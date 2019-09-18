Yann Karamoh of FC Internazionale Milano in Milan, Italy. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Italian club Parma have said French under-21 international Yann Karamoh, on loan from Inter Milan, is to face disciplinary action after failing to turn up for training.

“Having repeatedly arrived late to training in recent weeks, Yann Karamoh did not show up for training,” said the Serie A club.

“The club, who have always held group dynamics as a priority over any individual interests, will proceed to sanction the player for the violation of disciplinary rules.”

Ivorian-born Karamoh, 21, joined Inter Milan two years ago and scored one goal in 17 appearances.