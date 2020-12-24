Dubai: Paris St-Germain have fired Thomas Tuchel as manager with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to reports.
The French champions declined to make any comment after reports carried by L’Equipe newspaper and RMC and German tabloid Bild.
The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first ever Champions League final last season.
But now, if the reports are confirmed, less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011. He quits his job with PSG’s qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in their hands, and Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them into their first Champions League final.