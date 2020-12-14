Nyon: Friendship will be put to one side between Lionel Messi and Neymar when Barcelona face Paris St-Germain in the Uefa Champions League last-16. The former teammates at Camp Nou will face off in Spain in February before the return leg in the French capital.
Title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy’s Lazio after Uefa’s draw was held in Nyon on Monday. Premier League champions Liverpool will play last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.
Atletico Madrid will face a tough test when they take on Frank Lampard's resurgent Chelsea, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Italian champions Juventus will face Porto, Sevilla play Borussia Dortmund and Serie A club Atalanta take on Real Madrid. The two legged ties will be played from February 16.
The draw
Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) v Manchester City (England)
Lazio (Italy) v Bayern Munich (Germany)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Chelsea (England)
Leipzig (Germany) v Liverpool (England)
Porto (Portugal) v Juventus (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St-Germain (France)
Sevilla (Spain) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Atalanta (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain)