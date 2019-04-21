Paris: Paris St Germain claimed their eighth Ligue 1 without kicking a ball on Sunday after second-placed Lille were held to a goalless draw at Toulouse.

PSG have 81 points after 32 games and cannot be caught as they lead Lille, who have played one more game, by 16 points with five games remaining.

Thomas Tuchel’s side host Monaco later on Sunday. It is the capital side’s sixth top flight title in the last seven seasons.

PSG are on course for a domestic double as they face Stade Rennais in the French Cup final next Saturday.

The triumph, however, cannot mask the French club’s shortcomings on the European stage where results have failed to match their huge investment.

On the domestic front, their financial power helped them once again crush the opposition as they have so far scored 92 goals and conceded 26, losing three Ligue 1 games this season.