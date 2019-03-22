Another loss as nation looks to become footballing superpower

Nanning: China coach Fabio Cannavaro has called for a long-term approach and time to build a fresh identity after tasting defeat in his first game in charge against Thailand in the China Cup in Nanning on Thursday.

Cannavaro, who was put in charge for the four-team tournament following Marcello Lippi’s departure after January’s Asian Cup, failed to inspire his side as Chanathip Songkrasin’s 33rd-minute strike earned Thailand a narrow victory.

The 45-year-old, captain of Italy’s World Cup winning side in 2006 and former Al Ahli player and coach, wants his squad to accelerate in their development but also stressed there was no quick fix on the horizon.

“No magic can be made in just five days, at least I cannot do that,” Cannavaro, who also serves as coach of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, said.

Since President Xi Jinping said he hoped the nation would host the World Cup and one day win it, hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested into the Chinese game.

The result on the face of it is not a huge amount of progress, still no qualification for the World Cup and a quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup for the second tournament in row.

“China now has the financial power to bring the best coach to manage its team, but it cannot bring any improvement overnight. You need to set up a system and develop soccer in a long run,” Cannavaro added.