Neymar earns a fortune as crazy billionaire leaves £846 million 'in his will'

Billionaire is said to have admired Neymar’s close relationship with his father
Dubai: Neymar Jr has reportedly received an astonishing windfall after an anonymous billionaire decided to leave him their entire fortune.
For most people, the idea of a mysterious benefactor transforming your life with a massive inheritance sounds like pure fantasy. But when your name is Neymar, reality can be stranger than fiction.
According to an extraordinary report from local outlet RIC, the 33-year-old Santos FC star has been named the sole heir in the will of a Brazilian billionaire, formalised back in June at an office in Porto Alegre.
So just how much wealth is Neymar about to inherit — and why would a wealthy businessman choose to leave his legacy to a footballer who is already worth hundreds of millions?
Reports suggest the benefactor — believed to be single and childless — left his fortune to Neymar because he “identified with him on a personal level.” The billionaire is also said to have admired Neymar’s close relationship with his father, which reminded him of his own family bond.
While the father-of-four footballer has not yet commented publicly, the inheritance could face legal challenges before being finalised. Still, it’s hardly a life-or-death matter for Neymar, whose net worth is already estimated at between $300 million (£223m) and $330 million (£245m).
The forward recently returned to Brazil to rejoin his boyhood club Santos FC after a season in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, where he shared the pitch with global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané.
