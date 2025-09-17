Mourinho set for Benfica return after 25 years, Chelsea reunion looms

He first took charge of Benfica in 2000, but it was at Porto where he truly made his name
According to reports, Jose Mourinho is set to return to Benfica, nearly 25 years after his first spell in charge of the Lisbon giants. The move would come after Bruno Lage’s dismissal following a shock 3-2 Champions League home defeat to Qarabag.
For Mourinho, it would mark both a homecoming and another chapter in a glittering career that has taken him across Europe’s top clubs.He first took charge of Benfica in 2000, but it was at Porto where he truly made his name, famously winning the Champions League in 2004 . From there, Mourinho’s journey took him to Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma, collecting silverware in England, Italy, Spain, and Portugal along the way. It was at his time at Chelsea he famously called himself as the "Special One".
Most recently, Mourinho spent a season with Fenerbahçe, where he couldn't bring a silverware and got relieved from duties few weeks back. If confirmed, the 62-year-old will face a swift reunion with old friends. On September 30, Benfica travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Champions League, where Mourinho twice managed and delivered three Premier League titles. How Porto fans will feel about this move from Jose is about to be seen. However, Jose coming back to the Champions League is a brilliant news for football fans.
2000 → Benfica (First managerial job)
2001–2002 → Uniao de Leiria
2002–2004 → Porto (2x Primeira Liga, UEFA Cup, Champions League)
2004–2007 → Chelsea (2x Premier League, 2x League Cup, FA Cup)
2008–2010 → Inter Milan (2x Serie A, Coppa Italia, Champions League – Treble)
2010–2013 → Real Madrid (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espanaa)
2013–2015 → Chelsea (Premier League, League Cup)
2016–2018 → Manchester United (Europa League, League Cup, Community Shield)
2019–2021 → Tottenham (No trophies)
2021–2024 → AS Roma (Europa Conference League)
2024–2025 → Fenerbahçe (Turkish Cup runner-up)
2025– → Benfica (Return after 25 years, per reports)
