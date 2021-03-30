Liverpool's Mohammad Salah reacts after sustaining an injury during the Champions League Final against Real Madrid Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Liverpool striker Mohamme Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final.

Liverpool and Real have both experienced poor home results since coronavirus restrictions prevented fans from attending matches. But the Reds’ decline has been the most remarkable, losing their last six games at Anfield in their worst ever run of home results.

“We lose so much without our fans, I think we are the team that suffers the most without its supporters,” Salah told Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of his side’s first leg at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on April 6.

Salah will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real Madrid at the Champions League final in Kiev, when he injured his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat, the injury also stunting his World Cup campaign with Egypt. But he said he did not see the coming match as a chance for revenge.

“Let’s say I have a special desire to win the game and to qualify for the semi-final, whatever happens now is not going to change the result of Kiev. It’s over,” he said.

Salah has scored 119 goals in four seasons for Liverpool but recognised he was not always so prolific and gave words of courage to Vinicius Jr, one of Real’s most exciting talents but who has had trouble finishing chances.