Sergio Aguero struck a hat-trick for Manchester City against Aston Villa. Image Credit: AFP

Sergio Aguero has confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester City after 10 seasons with the club. A statue of the club legend has already been commissioned, according to the club.

The 32-year-old Argentine sensation, who is City’s all-time top goalscorer, would stay until the summer.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” wrote Aguero on a City blue background. “A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age.

Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club — people who will always be in my heart,” wrote Aguero.

In 2018-19, Aguero and City achieved a treble, winning the English Premier League, FA Cup and the League Cup (EFL Cup).

Since signing to City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero has scored 257 goals for the club across 384 appearances.

“I will continue to give my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin,” wrote Aguero.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that a statue of Aguero has already been commissioned to take place alongside statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany at Etihad Stadium.

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football,” said Al Mubarak, in a statement.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead,” he added.