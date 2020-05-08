Former Germany striker to help out Flick at Bundesliga side

Germany's Miroslav Klose Image Credit: EPA

Berlin: Bundesliga club Bayern Munich have appointed Miroslav Klose as their new assistant coach. Klose, 41, will be by head coach Hansi Flick’s side from July 1.

The former Germany striker’s contract will run until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, 31-year-old Danny Rohl’s contract as assistant coach has been extended to June 30 2023.

“It feels very good, I’m very much looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together in the German national team. We trust each other, both professionally and personally,” klose said in a statement.

“For me this is the next step in my career as a coach. I hope that I can use my experience to make an important contribution in helping FC Bayern achieve our sporting goals.”

Klose will be on the Bayern bench when the Bundesliga restarts on May 16 after having been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 international matches for Germany.

“With his experience as a former professional at the highest international level, Miro is the perfect addition to our coaching team,” said Flick.

“We have known and appreciated each other for a very long time and were able to celebrate great successes together with the national team.”