Javier Hernandez Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Javier Hernandez completed his long-awaited transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday, saying the lure of playing regular football had prompted his move to Major League Soccer.

The Mexican international striker, who will reportedly become the highest paid player in MLS, with Sports Illustrated saying he will earn $6 million a year, joins the Galaxy after a frustrating spell at Spanish side Sevilla.

After weeks of rumours linking the 31-year-old to a switch to MLS, the Galaxy announced the signing in a statement on the club’s website.

“Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world and has been his country’s most successful player over the last decade,” Los Angeles Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said.

“He is a competitor who has proven success at the highest level and has scored the most goals ever of one of the best teams in CONCACAF.