Mexico's forward Raul Jimenez (#9) vies for the header with teammate Mexico's defender Carlos Salcedo (#3) under pressure from Cuba's midfielder Lionis Martinez Ramirez (#15) on June 15, 2019 during their opening round 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: Favourites Mexico and group rivals Canada cruised to lopsided wins on Saturday as the CONCACAF Gold Cup got under way.

Mexico, who are chasing a record eighth title in the championship for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, thrashed Cuba 7-0 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

Canada, the only team to have broken Mexico and the United States’ dominance of the Gold Cup since the tournament was rebooted in 1991, had earlier trounced Martinique 4-0 in their Group A game.

Mexico, playing in their first tournament under former Argentina coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, are without several regular players including Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona. But the absentees were barely noticed as Mexico cut loose against a feeble Cuba side in front of around 65,000 spectators at the famous old stadium which hosted the 1994 World Cup final.

Los Angeles Galaxy winger Uriel Antuna scored a hat trick in only his second international appearance as Mexico outclassed their opponents.

Antuna scored twice in the first half, either side of goals from Raul Jimenez and Diego Reyes, to put Mexico into a 4-0 lead at the break.