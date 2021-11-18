Dubai: Manchester United star Paul Pogba is in Dubai undergoing warm-weather training as he bids to step up his recovery from injury.
The 28-year-old French midfielder - who cost £89million – could be out of action for eight weeks after injuring his right thigh last week while on international duty.
Manchester United released a statement confirming Pogba will be spending the first part of his rehabilitation programme here in the UAE.
“Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has travelled to Dubai to undertake the next phase of his rehabilitation in warm weather conditions.”
Regain form
Pogba has been in patchy form this season for the team but coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want him back fit and ready to go as soon as possible in the hope he can regain some form.
The star has shared photos on his Instagram page of him working out at the gym and has vowed to return to action stronger than ever.
His current deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season and it is believed neither the player nor the club wish to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
He is rumoured to be on £290,000-a-week and the World Cup winner may seek pastures new come June.