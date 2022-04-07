It’s been a massive downfall for Manchester United this season, after finishing second last season. They are in a fight to reach the top 4 and are currently just behind Arsenal and Tottenham, with only a few games to be played. Even having high-profile players hasn’t worked in the club’s favour, as they lack the bonding and cohesion, which are essential for the game.

Let’s talk about the few players who have had a really rough season this time. We cannot forget Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw. The trio have done well for the Red Devils in the past two seasons, positioning the club in the second and third positions. Maguire and Shaw even had an unbelievable Euro 2020 campaign, where Maguire was named the man of the match for his stellar performance against Germany while Shaw finished the tournament with a goal against Italy in the final. However, since the start of the season Maguire seems to be lacking the confidence after being criticised heavily by fellow legends such as Roy Keane. I really feel sorry for him, because despite being a good defender he has had a torrid season.