It’s been a massive downfall for Manchester United this season, after finishing second last season. They are in a fight to reach the top 4 and are currently just behind Arsenal and Tottenham, with only a few games to be played. Even having high-profile players hasn’t worked in the club’s favour, as they lack the bonding and cohesion, which are essential for the game.
Let’s talk about the few players who have had a really rough season this time. We cannot forget Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw. The trio have done well for the Red Devils in the past two seasons, positioning the club in the second and third positions. Maguire and Shaw even had an unbelievable Euro 2020 campaign, where Maguire was named the man of the match for his stellar performance against Germany while Shaw finished the tournament with a goal against Italy in the final. However, since the start of the season Maguire seems to be lacking the confidence after being criticised heavily by fellow legends such as Roy Keane. I really feel sorry for him, because despite being a good defender he has had a torrid season.
Re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, despite a lot of critics questioning the Portuguese star’s place in the club, has not gone as per the plan. We should not forget the fact that he still a fantastic player despite being 37 and has scored many crucial goals for the club.
Inspite of buying the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane at a relatively high price, the club is still struggling. Everyone thought that the Maguire-Varane duo would do wonders for the club, but they failed to live up to the expectations this season.
Another player to discuss is Marcus Rashford, who too hasn’t measured up to his past performances. He has scored a menial four goals in the Premier League this season. Even when Man Utd are not having a striker, the manager decided to keep him out of the starting 11, shaking his confidence, which is very evident the way he comes on the pitch. Whenever he is brought on as a substitute, he has not performed well. It is still not known if he has a future in the club.
The team has failed to raise their game even against lower opposition, which has cost them heavily towards the end of this season.
In short, many things need to change at Man Utd – adding new players while letting some go. Definitely with a new manager coming in, some new signings are expected but will they improve the club’s fortunes? Time will tell.