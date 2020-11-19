Dubai: Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension to end speculation over his Manchester City future. Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City. But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.
“Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club,” a statement on City’s website said.
The news could be the last piece in the jigsaw for City to now make a move for Barcelona's unsettled superstar forward Lionel Messi. City Were linked with the Argentine in the summer transfer window and Messi demanded a transfer after publicly slating the Barca management after an 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However a legal loophole meant Messi could not avoid an extortionate buy-out clause and was forced to remain at the Catalan club against his will.
However, he will be a free agent in the summer window of 2021 and has stated he would be willing to move to the Etihad if Guardiola and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero were both still on the payroll when he arrives.