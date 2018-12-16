“River Plate is one of the biggest teams in the world with a big history but Al Ain have come into the semi-final of the Club World Cup,” said the Croatian. “We have to enjoy, we have to be proud of the job that we have done as this is not the last thing. We have to try and make it difficult for River. We know the quality of River. I had watched the final game of Boca (Juniors) and River. It is a great team with great individual players and as a team, so we have to be better than today to survive this game.”