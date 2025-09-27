Madrid Derby: Alvarez in form as Atletico awaits Xabi’s perfect Madrid and our prediction

River Plate stars at the heart of the derby
The Madrid derby is back, and anticipation is at its peak. Real Madrid have begun the campaign with a flawless seven wins out of seven under Xabi Alonso, but their toughest challenge yet comes now. They travel to the Metropolitano, a stadium that has always been a tough place for Los Blancos to visit.
This edition carries a clear River Plate flavor, with players from one of Argentina’s biggest clubs taking center stage.
Julian Alvarez is in electric form after scoring a hat trick against Rayo Vallecano. He has quickly established himself as Atlético’s talisman, the player capable of turning tense derbies in his team’s favour.
Giuliano Simeone continues to grow in influence, linking up effectively with Álvarez and providing the grit and energy his father Diego Simeone demands from his players.
Franco Mastantuono, just 18, is already making an impact for Xabi Alonso’s team. His ceiling is incredibly high, and his early performances suggest he could be a decisive figure in this derby.
For all of Real Madrid’s dominance so far, this fixture presents a very different challenge. Mbappe's form has been unstoppable, but history offers a warning. Since 2014, Real Madrid have managed just three victories away to Atletico. The Metropolitano is hostile, suffocating and rarely forgiving.
Xabi Alonso’s tactical flexibility and midfield control will be tested like never before. Madrid have started to play with a clearer pressing and counter pressing identity under Xabi Alonso, unlike in Carlo Ancelotti’s time. However, there has been a noticeable drop in energy in the second half of almost every game this season. Atlético will look to be physical, stay compact and exploit that dip in intensity when Madrid begin to tire after the break.
The return of key players such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga is a major boost for Real Madrid, adding depth and dynamism in midfield. For Atletico, Alexander Sorloth is suspended while Antoine Griezmann’s league form has been worrying as he is currently on a long goal drought that continues to hang over the team. Atletico's season could truly start with a statement victory here.
Atletico's form has been inconsistent, their defence is so vulnerable but timing is everything. They come into this game boosted by Alvarez’s hat trick heroics and a morale-lifting derby victory over Rayo Vallecano. With their passionate home support behind them, Simeone’s men know this is the perfect chance to derail their greatest rival’s flawless run and reignite their own season.
All signs point to a fiery and uncompromising derby. Real Madrid might have the bigger stars, but the Metropolitano is often the place where perfect starts come to an end. Expect Madrid to drop points here, with Atletico ready to rise to the occasion in front of their own supporters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox