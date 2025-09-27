Madrid Derby: Alvarez in form as Atletico awaits Xabi’s perfect Madrid and our prediction

Xabi Alonso’s tactical flexibility and midfield control will be tested like never before. Madrid have started to play with a clearer pressing and counter pressing identity under Xabi Alonso, unlike in Carlo Ancelotti’s time. However, there has been a noticeable drop in energy in the second half of almost every game this season. Atlético will look to be physical, stay compact and exploit that dip in intensity when Madrid begin to tire after the break.