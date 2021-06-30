Kolkata: Rishabh Pant, India's dashing wicketkeeper-batsman, was spotted at the Wembley Stadium in the company of his friends on Tuesday - enjoying the Euro 2020 round-of-16 match between England and Germany. England beat Germany 2-0 in a clash of the two arch rivals.
When in England, Indian cricketers have always preferred to soak up major sporting action whenever possible - master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli have been spotted at the Wimbledon every now and then. Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain and now President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is an avid football fan, had been a regular at Manchester United's matches during his playing days with Lancashire in 2000.
Pant, who is currently in England with the Indian cricket team, and his teammates, have been given a break of 20 days by the BCCI after the World Test Championship final which India lost last week. They will again assemble in mid-July and go back into quarantine before the first Test match against England, which begins at Trent Bridge on August 4.
The young wicketkeeper couldn't have chosen a better game to visit the iconic football venue, it seems.
Gareth Southgate's side will face Ukraine in the quarter final on July 3 and should they manage to win, that they will meet the winner of Denmark vs Czech Republic in the semifinal.