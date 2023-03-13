Dubai: It has been a week to forget for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. He missed a penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday and then found out that one of his villas was burgled with thieves making off with some satellite receivers.
The £350,000-a-week winger’s nephew discovered the break-in after spotting an open window while passing by the property in Cairo.
The police were immediately contacted and upon entering the villa, Salah’s nephew found that the property had been ransacked, with items strewn across the floor.
Leading goalscorer
Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing security personnel to identify the culprits while the Public Prosecution office in Cairo has opened an investigation into the incident.
Salah, the club’s leading league goalscorer with 129 goals in 38 appearances, is a highly esteemed figure in his home country of Egypt, where he is known as “The Egyptian King” and “The Pharaoh.”
He is one of the nation’s most celebrated sportsmen and has invested in numerous charitable projects, including a hospital and the reconstruction of a church that burned down in 2022.
He has even helped a thief who stole from his father to turn his life around.