RICHEST FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF 2022: Kylian Mbappe of France has unseated Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Rolando of Portugal as the world’s top-earning football player. But even if Messi and Ronaldo have been dislodged from the top, they are still predicted to make at least $100 million this year, helping to bring the total earned by the Top 10 soccer earners to a record $652 million, according to Forbes. Following are the top 10 earners:
Image Credit: Gulf News | File
1. Kylian Mbappe (France) $128 million | Age: 23 | Team: Paris Saint Germain (PSG). According to Forbes the Frenchman (full name: Kylian Mbappé Lottin) will earn $128m this year — $110 million in salary for Paris Saint Germain and an additional $18 million in off-field activities. Mbappe signed a lucrative new three-year contract with PSG.
Image Credit: AP
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina), $128 million: Age: 35 | Team: Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Lionel Andrés Messi (also Leo Messi), plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club PSG and captains the Argentina national team at the on-going FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Messi earns both on and off the pitch, with Forbes predicting a $65 million-$55 million between on- and off-field earnings. He is known as the highest-paid athlete off the field, via sponsorship deals with companies like Nike and Herbalife, among others.
Image Credit: AFP
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), $110 million: Age: 37 | Team: Manchester United (resigned). The Portuguese professional footballer (full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro) plays as a forward and captains the Portugal national team in the on-going Qatar World Cup. Currently a free agent (he left Manchester United in November), Ronaldo is about to make a spectacular transfer worth $208 million per year, according to Spanish publication Marca. If confirmed, he could be back to No. 1 next year. In 2022 Ronaldo earned the majority of his $100 million income in the past year through $60 million in off-field activities, according to Forbes.
Image Credit: AFP
4. Neymar (Brazil), $95 million: Age: 30 | Team: PSG. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, also known as Neymar, is a Brazilian-born professional footballer who currently plays forward for both the Brazil national team and Ligue 1 team PSG. Neymar extended his contract with PSG in May 2021, keeping him there through the summer of 2025. He is recognised as one of the top players in the world because he is a prolific goal scorer and well-known playmaker.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5. Mohamed Salah (Egypt), $53 million | Age: 30 | Team: Liverpool. Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. According to Forbes, his estimated earning from from on-field salary of $35m, plus $18m from sponsorships.
Image Credit: Reuters
6. Erling Haaland (Norway), $43 million | Age: 22 | Team: Manchester City. The Norwegian professional footballer (real name: Erling Braut Haaland) plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. His estimated on-field earnings in $39 million, with another $4 million off the pitch. Considered one of the best players in the world, Haaland is known for his speed, strength and finishing.
Image Credit: AP
7. Robert Lewandowski (Poland), $35 million | Age: 34 | Team: Barcelona. The Polish professional footballer plays as a striker for La Liga club Barcelona and captains the Poland national team at the on-going FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Image Credit: Twitter
8. Eden Hazard (Belgium), $31 million | Age: 31 | Tean: Real Madrid. The Belgian professional footballer (real name: Eden Michael Walter Hazard) plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team. Hazard is considered one of the best players of his generation.
Image Credit: AFP
9. Andres Iniesta (Spain), $30 million | Age: 38 | Team: Vissel Kobe. The Spanish professional footballer plays as a midfielder and is the captain of J1 League club Vissel Kobe. Considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Iniesta has spent most of his career at Barcelona, where he served as the captain for three seasons.
Image Credit: AP
10. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), $29 million | Age: 31 | Team: Manchester City. The Belgian professional footballer plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the Belgium national team. Sports journalists have often described him as a "complete footballer.”
Image Credit: Reuters