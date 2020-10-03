Liverpool: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.
The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has “displayed minor symptoms” of the virus but feels in good health overall.
SEE MORE
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chennai Super Kings slump to defeat against Delhi Capitals in pictures
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets — match in pictures
- In Pictures: Israel Adesanya destroys Paulo Costa to retain middleweight title in Abu Dhabi
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kings XI Punjab thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore in pictures
“Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines,” Liverpool said in a statement late Friday.
Earlier, midfielder Thiago Alcantara was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“However, like with Thiago, Liverpool football club are — and will continue to — follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time,” the club further said.
Thiago had missed the Arsenal game after his own positive test and he and Mane will be absent for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.