Spain fans in the stands before the Euro 2020 semifinal match against Italy at Wembley Image Credit: Reuters

11:00PM



KICK-OFF: SPAIN 0 ITALY 0

Lots of closed eyes soaking in the anthems from both sides before Italy belt out 'Italia, Italia' (Spain's anthem has no words - quirky!). Here we go. The wee car does its part to bring the ball out, making the referee look awkward.

10:54PM



Italy fans Image Credit: AP

Despite the travel ban for supporters, there are plenty vocal fans in the Wembley seats in both Red and Blue.

Spain fans Image Credit: AP

10:50PM



Warm-ups are done. Almost time for the anthems ahead of a colossal, clash. These guys have faced each other so many times at the Euros, but there is more respect than animosity, despite costly, painful defeats for both sides.

10:36PM



Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta during the warm-up before the match with Italy Image Credit: Reuters

Teams are knocking up as we are 25 mins out now.

10:31PM



10:25PM



Not really a surprise from Enrique as Italy bring in Emerson replacing Leonardo Spinazzola at the back. Other than that injury change, same team that dumped Belgium in the quarters. But Morata is out for Spain as Mancini shuffles his deck with Oyarzabal coming in along with Olmo and Garcia.

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Jorginho, Barella, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne. Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.

Subs: De Gea, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Morata, Gerard, Thiago, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Traore.

10:13PM



Team news on the way... Eyebrows at the ready. Just about 45 mins to kick-off.

10:03PM



Enrique has Spain ticking nicely, but Roberto Mancini has been a wizard for Italy since taking over in May 2018. He resurrected the team, brought in fresh faces and got them over the agony of missing out on qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup. 32 unbeaten and 13 wins on the trot as it stands...

09:58PM



“We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result,” said Italy’s defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.

Supporters have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.

“It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

09:58PM



So, then there were four. Can Spain or Italy book a final date at Wembley? A clash with home favourites England or the fairy-tale Danes await in London on Sunday.

09:57PM



Hello and welcome to our Gulf News coverage live of the first Euro 2020 semi-final as powerhouses Spain and Italy go head-to-head looking to restore their place at the top table of football after recent wobbles in major tournaments.

09:57PM



