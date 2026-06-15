Africa v Europe as Cape Verde face Spain and Egypt meet Belgium

African nations take on European giants in day four of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already well under way and has delivered its fair share of surprises, with several fancied nations dropping points in their opening matches, but could there be a couple more shocks in store when Cape Verde take on Spain and Belgium face Egypt?
Monday 15 June – 8pm kick-off (UAE Time)
Cape Verde could hardly have asked for a tougher introduction to World Cup football, with the tournament debutants opening their Group H campaign against reigning European champions Spain, who will be overwhelming favourites to claim all three points and make a winning start to their quest for global glory.
The atmosphere at Atlanta Stadium is expected to be electric, with Cape Verde supporters relishing their first taste of World Cup action on the global stage, while Spanish fans will sense this could be the beginning of something special given the quality of their side.
Cape Verde sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup by topping their CAF qualifying group, finishing ahead of Cameroon after a decisive 3-0 victory over Eswatini in their final match, a result that sparked historic celebrations as they booked their ticket to the tournament for the very first time.
Despite being huge underdogs, The Blue Sharks couldn’t head into their World Cup debut in better form, having won both of their warm-up matches 3-0 against Serbia and Bermuda, confidence soaring as they prepare to step onto football’s biggest stage for the very first time.
On the other hand, Spain qualified by finishing top of their UEFA qualification group, underlining their status as one of Europe’s strongest sides as they secured their place at the finals and enter the competition as one of the favourites.
Lamine Yamal is one of the key players to watch as Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde, while the teenager’s availability is still being closely monitored after a hamstring injury sustained at the end of the club season.
Despite the setback, there is optimism within the Spanish camp that the Barcelona forward could be fit in time to feature in their Group H opener.
At just 18 years old, Yamal has already established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football, combining fearless dribbling, creativity in tight spaces and an ability to change games in an instant.
Even if he is not at full fitness, his presence alone offers Spain a different attacking dimension, and if he does play, he could be one of the breakout stars of the tournament.
Monday 15 June – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)
For Belgium v Egypt at Seattle Field Stadium, fans should expect a much tighter affair, with both sides more evenly matched on paper while Belgium still remain favourites.
Egypt qualified for just their fourth World Cup in 2026, ending a long absence from the tournament after a dramatic qualifying campaign in Africa.
The country qualified through the CAF qualification group stage, where they topped their group and secured automatic qualification, sparking huge celebrations across Cairo as Egypt booked their return to the World Cup after missing out in 2022 and reaffirming their status as one of Africa’s most historically significant football nations.
In their warm-up games, Egypt beat Russia 1–0 in a controlled win, before narrowly losing 2–1 to Brazil in a more open and competitive fixture.
While Belgium don’t boast the star-studded squad they had in recent competitions, they still secured their place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing top of their UEFA qualifying group.
Their standout players include Kevin De Bruyne, still the creative heartbeat in midfield, and Romelu Lukaku, their all-time top scorer who remains the main goal threat up front. In defense, Thibaut Courtois is a world-class presence in goal and one of the best in the tournament.
Mohamed Salah will once again be the focal point for Egypt as they begin their World Cup campaign against Belgium, with the captain expected to carry much of the nation’s attacking threat in Group G.
Despite what has been described as a below-par season by his own exceptionally high standards at club level with Liverpool, Salah still remains Egypt’s undisputed talisman and the player opposition defences will fear the most.
His goal threat and ability to decide matches in moments of brilliance make him indispensable, particularly in a fixture as demanding as Egypt’s opener against Belgium.