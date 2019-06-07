Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi has made no secret of his dejection over Barcelona’s stunning defeat to Liverpool in the recently concluded 2018/19 Champions League season.

Liverpool, who eventually won the tournament, fought back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the semi-final to win the two-legged tie 4-3.

The Argentine star revealed that his son Mateo ensured that he remembered the defeat whenever they play football at his home. “We were playing at home and he said to me: ‘I’m Liverpool, who beat you,’” Messi told an Argentine sports website.

Mateo is Messi’s second of three sons. He further said that Mateo cheers for Real Madrid just to anger his elder brother Tiago. “The TV is there, and he cheers Madrid’s goals to annoy his brother,” said Messi. “He’s the one who is a Madrid fan.”