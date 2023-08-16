Chester, United States: Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goalscoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.
Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semi-final at Philadelphia's Subaru Park.
Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba and substitute David Ruiz scored Miami's other goals, with Alejandro Bedoya the lone scorer for outgunned Philadelphia.
The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament reaches its climax on Saturday.