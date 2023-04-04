Paris: Lionel Messi is "much more likely" to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season than sign a new deal, a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.
"The dynamics have completely changed with PSG less pushing to renew (his contract)," the source said, adding that there was "no deal, no exit yet. But exit is much more likely."
Messi, who will turn 36 in June, joined in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires at the end of this campaign.
Not a smooth sailing
Messi’s time at Paris Saint Germain has not been all smooth sailing. On Saturday, as the Ligue 1 defending champions suffered their seventh defeat of the season at home to Lyon, some PSG fans expressed their displeasure with the Argentine by whistling and booing his name when it was announced.
This is the second time this season that this has happened.
Potential move
He was targeted by supporters who jeered and whistled at him during the Ligue 1 match against Rennes, which PSG lost 2-0 last month.
The Argentine has been linked with a potential move back to Barcelona when his contract expires this summer.
Whether he will stay in France, return to Spain or move to the Middle East like his arch enemy Cristiano Ronaldo has done remains to be seen, but the 35-year-old’s future is definitely up in the air.