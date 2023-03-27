Dubai: Lionel Messi may be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Milan during the summer transfer window on a free transfer.
The Argentinian legend’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and he has the option to extend his stay by another year, but it appears unlikely that he will do so.
Key factor
Argentine journalist Sergio A. Gonzalez believes Inter’s Vice-President Javier Zanetti could be instrumental in making this happen. Gonzalez posted on social media that “Inter intend to sign Leo. Zanetti would be a factor. Contract extension talks are deadlocked in Paris, Barca are restricted by FFP and seemingly on the River Thebes – Will Pupi [Zanetti] manage to get him?”
Inter may use the relationship that Zanetti, who played alongside Messi for the Argentina national team, has with the World Cup winner to persuade him to join the Serie A side.
However, Barcelona are also keen on bringing the 35-year-old back to the Nou Camp, where he spent 21 years of his career. Barca, though, are facing ongoing financial issues and may not be able to sign Messi until they balance their books. The Catalan giants could be forced into selling a number of players as they are essentially under a transfer ban by LaLiga.
Barca return
Retired striker and Messi’s best friend, Sergio Aguero, remains hopeful that the Argentina captain will return to Spain to finish his career there. Aguero said, “My feeling is that there is a 50 per cent chance that Leo Messi will return. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here.”
Aside from Inter and Barcelona, Messi has also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His decision regarding his next club is eagerly awaited by football fans around the world.