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Lionel Messi becomes owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Argentina icon has acquired the club after buying fifth-tier UE Cornellà earlier this year

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AFP
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Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
AFP

Paris: Argentina icon Lionel Messi has officially acquired Eldense, a Spanish second-division club announced Thursday. 

Eldense, based just in-land from Alicante, have become the former Barcelona attacker's second venture into Spanish football ownership after his purchase of Cornella, near Barcelona, in April.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announce (their) acquisition by Leo Messi," the club wrote in an online statement. 

"Founded in 1921, CD Eldense embark on this new chapter with the ambition to consolidate their position and grow in professional football."

Messi, 39, has been playing for Inter Miami since 2023, where, according to media reports, his contract includes a provision for him to become a shareholder in the MLS club after he retires from the game. 

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his retirement from international football in late August following the loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

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