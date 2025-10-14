LinkedIn played its part in Cape Verde’s historic World Cup qualification

Born and raised in Dublin, Roberto Pico Lopes had long given up hope of representing the Republic of Ireland at senior level, despite starring for the country at junior levels. His path to international football took an unexpected turn through LinkedIn. While in college, Lopes had created an account for a class assignment. Years later, he received a message from the Cape Verde coach in Portuguese, which he initially misunderstood and ignored. Nine months later, the coach reached out again in English, and Lopes realized through translation that he had been offered the chance to represent Cape Verde. The opportunity changed his career and his life, allowing him to play for the national team and contribute to the nation’s historic World Cup qualification.