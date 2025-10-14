LinkedIn played its part in Cape Verde’s historic World Cup qualification

Cape Verde becomes second smallest nation to qualify for World Cup
In a powerful story of pride and perseverance, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) has made history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is the first time the island nation will appear on football’s grandest stage, becoming the second smallest country by population to ever do so after Iceland in 2018. The Blue Sharks topped their group ahead of African giants like Cameroon, sparking celebrations across the islands and among Cape Verdeans worldwide.
The road to qualification was far from easy. After a shaky start that included a defeat to Cameroon, coach Pedro Brito, known as Bubista, inspired a remarkable turnaround. Cape Verde went on a five match winning run, including a decisive 1–0 victory over Cameroon, before sealing qualification with a 3–0 win against Eswatini. Goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and veteran defender Stopira wrote a golden chapter in their football story.
Cape Verde’s strength comes from its global football roots. Livramento plays for Hellas Verona in Italy and is currently on loan at Portuguese club Casa Pia. Semedo stars for Omonia in Cyprus, while Stopira represents Torreense in Portugal’s second division. Despite playing abroad, their shared pride in the national shirt has united the squad into a force built on passion and identity.
One of the most heartwarming tales is that of Shamrock Rovers captain Roberto Pico Lopes, who reportedly received his first national call up through LinkedIn.
Born and raised in Dublin, Roberto Pico Lopes had long given up hope of representing the Republic of Ireland at senior level, despite starring for the country at junior levels. His path to international football took an unexpected turn through LinkedIn. While in college, Lopes had created an account for a class assignment. Years later, he received a message from the Cape Verde coach in Portuguese, which he initially misunderstood and ignored. Nine months later, the coach reached out again in English, and Lopes realized through translation that he had been offered the chance to represent Cape Verde. The opportunity changed his career and his life, allowing him to play for the national team and contribute to the nation’s historic World Cup qualification.
When the final whistle blew, the streets of Praia turned into a sea of joy. Fans danced to funaná and reggae, waving flags and celebrating deep into the night. Coach Bubista dedicated the victory to all Cape Verdeans, especially those who fought for the nation’s freedom. Even President Jose Maria Neves joined the celebrations, calling it a gift to mark 50 years of independence from Portugal.
Cape Verde’s qualification is about more than sport. It is a symbol of unity, hope, and belief in what small nations can achieve. The Blue Sharks have shown that heart and togetherness can conquer any odds.
As they prepare for their first World Cup in 2026, Cape Verde will step onto the global stage not just as a football team but as a nation that dared to dream and made that dream come true.
