Lamine Yamal makes history: first player to win Kopa Trophy twice

Kopa Trophy is dominated by Barcelona
Barcelona and Spain's Lamine Yamal has achieved an unprecedented feat, winning the Kopa Trophy for a second consecutive year at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. This makes the 18-year-old the first player to retain the prestigious award, solidifying his status as a generational talent.
The Kopa Trophy, which was first introduced by France Football in 2018, recognizes the best young player under 21 and is voted on by former Ballon d'Or winners. Yamal’s back-to-back victories showcase exceptional consistency at the highest level. His contributions were key to Barcelona’s domestic treble in the 2024-2025 season, and he also shone for the Spanish national team, including their run to the Nations League final which they lost to Portugal on penalties.
Kopa Trophy Winners
2018: Kylian Mbappé (PSG)
2019: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
2021: Pedri (Barcelona)
2022: Gavi (Barcelona)
2023: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
2024: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
2025: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Yamal's historic achievement underscores Barcelona's continued success in developing elite young players. No wonder La Masia is recognized as a talent factory by many out there. With his repeat win, Yamal now stands alone among the award's distinguished winners. Having already broken numerous records at a young age, the double Kopa Trophy winner is now setting his sights on the sport's biggest individual prizes, including the Ballon d'Or
