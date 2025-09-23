Lamine Yamal makes history: first player to win Kopa Trophy twice

The Kopa Trophy, which was first introduced by France Football in 2018, recognizes the best young player under 21 and is voted on by former Ballon d'Or winners. Yamal’s back-to-back victories showcase exceptional consistency at the highest level. His contributions were key to Barcelona’s domestic treble in the 2024-2025 season, and he also shone for the Spanish national team, including their run to the Nations League final which they lost to Portugal on penalties.