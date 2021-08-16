Post-Messi era has begun at Camp Nou but Argentine legend will not be forgotten

Barcelona players celebrate after scoring their third goal during a Spanish La Liga match against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain Image Credit: AP

Madrid: The post-Lionel Messi era began for Barcelona with fans chanting his name in the stands and players overcoming his absence on the field.

Barcelona’s first season without Messi in 17 years started with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in the Spanish league yesterday, with many in the crowd of more than 20,000 at the Camp Nou Stadium paying tribute to the Argentine star and protesting against the club for letting him go.

The majority of fans loudly chanted Messi’s name in the 10th minute, a reference to the No. 10 jersey he used to wear at the club. Many fans were wearing or carrying Messi’s jersey, and several banners honored the playmaker.

“Forever grateful to Messi,” read one of them.

New contract

There were also some jeers against Messi, though, who was already in France with Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona failed to give him a new contract because of its financial struggles. Some fans preferred to chant “Barca, Barca” instead of his name.

Club president Joan Laporta was among those targeted by fans who protested in and outside the Camp Nou, with banners accusing him of not doing enough to keep its greatest player. Some also complained about former president Josep Bartomeu, blaming him for the club’s financial difficulties that led to Messi’s departure.

On the field, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 19th with a header by Gerard Pique, who also was loudly cheered by fans after agreeing to reduce his salary so the club could register other players in time for the opener.

Martin Braithwaite added to the lead with goals in first-half stoppage time and in the 59th. He also assisted in Sergi Roberto’s final goal in second-half injury time. Memphis Depay, the club’s top offseason signing, helped set up two goals.

Sociedad, coming off a fifth-place finish last season, pulled closer with a goal from Julen Lobete in the 82nd and with a superb free kick - which Messi would have been proud of - taken by Mikel Oyarzabal three minutes later.

Barcelona finished third in the league last season, with its only title coming in the Copa del Rey.

The last time there were fans at the Camp Nou was on March 7, also in a match against Real Sociedad. Spanish health authorities allowed the league to restart with crowds of up to 40% of the venues’ capacity.

Angel Correa scored a goal in each half as Atletico Madrid opened its title defense with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo, extending its unbeaten streak in Spanish league openers to 12 matches.

Correa, starting in attack in place of Luis Suarez, opened the scoring with a low shot from outside the area in the 23rd. He added his second from inside the box in the 64th after Iago Aspas had equalized for the hosts by converting a 59th-minute penalty kick following a hand ball by Marcos Llorente.

Aspas had the best chance to equalize in the 80th after going around Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak inside the area, but his shot into the open net went just wide.

Red cards

The benches were emptied in stoppage time after an altercation following a foul by Hugo Mallo on Suarez. Mallo and Atletico’s Mario Hermoso got red cards.

The home loss kept Celta winless in its last six league openers, since beating Levante 2-1 in Valencia in 2015.

Atletico’s last loss in its first league game of the season came in 2009 - losing 3-0 at Malaga - before the arrival of coach Diego Simeone.

Suarez, the former Barcelona striker who was key for Atletico in its title run last season, came into the match as a second-half substitute for Correa with the Uruguay striker still trying to regain his best form.