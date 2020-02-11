Former Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann Image Credit: AP

Berlin: Juergen Klinsmann resigned as Hertha Berlin coach on Tuesday after 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.

Former World Cup winner Klinsmann replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha lying in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

“We were on a good path and despite difficult games had moved six points away from the relegation spots. I am totally convinced that Hertha will stay up,” Klinsmann said in a statement.

“But for that task to be completed, as head coach I need the trust of all those involved. In the fight against relegation unity, solidarity and concentration are the key elements. If they are not guaranteed then I cannot deliver on my full potential as a coach and cannot live up to my responsibilities.”

Klinsman, who was United States head coach from 2011 to 2016, had arrived pledging to turn Hertha’s fortunes around and make them title contenders with the help of major investor Lars Windhorst.

Hertha spent more than 70 million euros on players in the winter break but have managed only one win in their last five league games and are 14th in the league standings, six points above the relegation playoff spot.