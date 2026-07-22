Kerala Police use Erling Haaland video to spread helmet awareness

Kerala Police have always used humour and trending content in its social media campaigns
Kerala Police have once again found a creative way to promote road safety, using a video of football superstar Erling Haaland riding a bike while wearing a helmet to drive home an important message.
The video shows the Manchester City and Norway striker enjoying a bike ride with his helmet on, with Kerala Police using the footage to remind riders about the importance of wearing protective gear. The video ends with a message saying, "Haaland wears a helmet, do you?"
The campaign combines a popular sporting figure with a simple road-safety message, urging two-wheeler riders to make helmets a mandatory part of every journey.
Last year, Kerala Police came up with another creative helmet-safety campaign after a helmet worn by fielder Salman Nizar played a crucial role in helping Kerala secure a place in the Ranji Trophy final.
Seizing the moment, both the Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicle Department took to social media to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmets.
Kerala Police shared a video of the pivotal moment with the caption, “A helmet saves both the game and life.” The Motor Vehicle Department also joined the campaign, posting, “A helmet is a lifesaver, not just on the road, but also on the field.”
Known for using humour and trending content in its social media campaigns, Kerala Police has previously used popular films and celebrities to promote helmet awareness and responsible road behaviour.