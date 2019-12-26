Study reveals as Chennaiyin FC and ATK are second and third, respectively

Kerala Blasters players, wearing the traditional mundu, during a promotional event in Kochi. Image Credit: PTI file

New Delhi: Kerala Blasters FC has the highest fan following on all the social media platforms as compared to other Indian Super League (ISL) teams, a study has said.

According to Germin8, a digital intelligence company, an analysis of all social media activity by the teams in the ongoing ISL has shown that Kerala has the highest number of followers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube followed by Chennaiyin FC and ATK.

Newbies Hyderabad FC and Odisha are catching up fast, the analysis says.

“We, at Germin8, use Germin8 Social Listening, which helps us understand the current public interest and sentiment on various trending topics happening in India.