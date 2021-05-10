Dubai: Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if the don’t withdraw from the European Super League, Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina said on Monday.
While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway competition, Juventus remain the lone holdouts in Italy.
“The rules are clear. If Juventus are still part of the Super League when they enter next season, they can’t participate in Serie A,” Gravina said. “I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone.”
Real Madrid and Barcelona are also still grasping onto the project, despite the risk of being banned from the Champions League.
“I hope this holdout ends soon,” Gravina added.
The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the six English clubs involved — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours of the project’s announcement after a backlash from the fans and British government.
The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, Milan and Inter have officially signed up to a settlement with Uefa to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.