Milan: Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo escaped both a fine and ban for his reaction when he was substituted by coach Maurizio Sarri during Juventus’ 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan.
On Sunday, Sarri hauled off Ronaldo after just 55 minutes of their Serie A showdown at the Allianz Arena. The Portugal international was replaced by Paulo Dybala, who scored the winner.
Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel and left the stadium three minutes before the match finished.
However, Juventus have now confirmed that they will take no action against Ronaldo.