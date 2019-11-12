Star striker stormed off and left stadium after being replaced

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo was in a rage at his substitution against Real Madrid. Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo escaped both a fine and ban for his reaction when he was substituted by coach Maurizio Sarri during Juventus’ 1-0 Serie A win over AC Milan.

On Sunday, Sarri hauled off Ronaldo after just 55 minutes of their Serie A showdown at the Allianz Arena. The Portugal international was replaced by Paulo Dybala, who scored the winner.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel and left the stadium three minutes before the match finished.